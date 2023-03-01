The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide look to keep their perfect home record intact and secure their second regular-season conference title in three years when they host the Auburn Tigers in an SEC showdown on Wednesday. Alabama (25-4, 15-1) has yet to lose on its own court this season, improving to 14-0 with Saturday's 86-83 triumph over Arkansas. The Tigers (19-10, 9-7) are spiraling out of control as they have lost seven of their last 10 contests after winning 16 of their first 19 this campaign. The Crimson Tide posted a 77-69 victory at Auburn in their first meeting of 2022-23.

Tip-off at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 10-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Crimson Tide -10

Alabama vs. Auburn over/under: 153.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Crimson Tide -550, Tigers +400

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight home games

AUB: The Tigers are 1-5 ATS in their last six overall contests

Why Alabama can cover



The Crimson Tide are 14-0 at home for the first time since 2010-11, when they finished the season with a 19-0 record at Coleman Coliseum. They had four players in double figures in the win against Arkansas, with Brandon Miller scoring a team-high 24 points and fellow freshman forward Noah Clowney recording 10 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double. Miller is 62 points away from breaking the program record for most points by a freshman currently held by Collin Sexton (632 in 2017-18).

Miller leads the Tide with an average of 19.7 points, while Clowney is their top rebounder at 8.2 per contest. Freshman guard Rylan Griffen led Alabama in its triumph at Auburn earlier this month as he came off the bench to pour in a season high-tying 16 points. Junior guard Mark Sears scored 15 points and Miller added 13, with both players grabbing six boards.

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 86-54 loss at Kentucky on Saturday. Auburn is just 10-51 all-time at Alabama but posted an 81-77 victory in Tuscaloosa last season. Guard Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points off the bench in that contest and led Auburn with 24 in the loss to the Crimson Tide on Feb. 11.

Senior forward Jaylin Williams recorded 16 points in the first meeting with Alabama this season, while junior guard K.D. Johnson came off the bench to register 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Sophomore forward Johni Broome was limited to eight points in the loss but leads the Tigers with an average of 14.1. Broome, who has hit double digits in 10 of his last 11 outings, also tops Auburn with 8.6 rebounds per contest.

