Points should be aplenty on Friday when the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (21-1) take on the No. 13 seed Charleston Cougars (27-7) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Alabama leads the nation with 90.8 points per game. Charleston averages 80.5 points per game and has scored at least 82 in four of its last five games. Charleston won both the regular season and tournament titles in the CAA, while Alabama finished the regular season in a four-way tie for second in the SEC.

Tipoff is set for 7:35 p.m. ET in Spokane, Wash. The latest Alabama vs. Charleston odds via SportsLine consensus list the Tide as 9.5-point favorites. The over/under is 173. Before making any Charleston vs. Alabama picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Alabama vs. Charleston spread: Alabama -9.5

Alabama vs. Charleston over/under: 173 points

Alabama vs. Charleston money line: Alabama -483, Charleston +360

BAMA: 18-14 ATS this season

Why Alabama can cover

Mark Sears is one of the top guards in the nation. The senior has seen career highs almost across the board in his stats, including scoring 21.1 points per game and shooting 43.1% from 3-point range. With no dominant big on this Alabama roster, Sears and guard Aaron Estrada (13.5 ppg) have been the catalysts for this offense.

The Tide have also thrived as favorites this season, going 15-9 against the spread. Alabama played the sixth toughest schedule in the nation and didn't lose any games to teams outside of power conferences, so the Tide appear to be well equipped to handle the Cougars.

Why Charleston can cover

The Cougars don't boast quite as impressive offense numbers as Alabama, but they can still score in bunches. Six players average 8.0 or more points per game, so it can be tough to defensively plan against this squad. Guard Reyne Smith leads the way 12.8 points per game, while forward Ante Brzovic averages 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Charleston enters the NCAA Tournament on a 12-game winning streak overall and it has covered in five of its last seven. Charleston made the NCAA Tournament last year as well and pushed San Diego State, a team that eventually went to the Final Four, to a close game, so the Cougars should be confident in their chances against the Tide.

