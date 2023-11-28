The Clemson Tigers will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama is 5-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Clemson is 5-0 overall. The Tigers are coming off a dominant 90-69 victory over Alcorn State on Friday, while the Crimson Tide bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 99-91 win over Oregon.

Alabama is favored by 9 points in the latest Alabama vs. Clemson odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 159.5. Before entering any Clemson vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 season on a 94-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It is also off to an 8-2 roll on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Alabama. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Alabama vs. Clemson spread: Alabama -9

Alabama vs. Clemson over/under: 159.5 points

Alabama vs. Clemson money line: Alabama: -457, Clemson: +345

Alabama vs. Clemson picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Clemson

Clemson put another win in the bag on Friday to keep its perfect season alive. The Tigers were the clear victor by a 90-69 margin over the Alcorn State Braves. Clemson was heavily favored coming into that matchup, and the results showcase why.

Clemson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Chase Hunter, who scored 18 points along with seven assists, and PJ Hall, who scored 29 points along with nine rebounds. For the season, Hall is averaging 21.4 points per game, while Hunter leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

What you need to know about Alabama

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Oregon didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point total on Saturday. The Crimson Tide walked away with a 99-91 victory over the Ducks. Among those leading the charge for Alabama was Mark Sears, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The Crimson Tide also got some help courtesy of Aaron Estrada, who recorded 22 points.

The Crimson Tide are 19-0 in their last 19 games at home and they're 6-3 against the spread in their last nine meeting against an opponent from the ACC.

How to make Alabama vs. Clemson picks

The model has simulated Alabama vs. Clemson 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Clemson vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to find out, all from the model that's on a 94-61 roll on top-rated college basketball picks.