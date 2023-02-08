Who's Playing

Florida @ Alabama

Current Records: Florida 13-10; Alabama 20-3

What to Know

The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Bama netted a 79-69 victory over the LSU Tigers this past Saturday. Bama got double-digit scores from five players: guard Rylan Griffen (14), forward Noah Clowney (14), guard Mark Sears (13), guard Nimari Burnett (13), and forward Brandon Miller (11).

Meanwhile, Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the Kentucky Wildcats. A silver lining for Florida was the play of forward Colin Castleton, who had 25 points and five assists along with eight boards and three blocks.

Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Gators have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Crimson Tide's win brought them up to 20-3 while Florida's defeat pulled them down to 13-10. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bama have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them third in college basketball. Florida is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 14th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Alabama and Florida both have four wins in their last eight games.