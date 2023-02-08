The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are 20-3 overall and 11-0 at home, while Florida is 13-10 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Crimson Tide have won two of their last three meetings against the Gators and have covered the spread in all three of those contests.

However, Florida has covered the spread in six of eight entering Wednesday and Alabama has failed to cover in three of four. The Crimson Tide are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 148.5.

Alabama vs. Florida spread: Alabama -9.5

Alabama vs. Florida over/under: 148.5 points

Alabama vs. Florida money line: Alabama -550, Florida +400

What you need to know about Alabama

Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over the LSU Tigers this past Saturday, winning 79-69. Bama got double-digit scoring from five players: guard Rylan Griffen (14), forward Noah Clowney (14), guard Mark Sears (13), guard Nimari Burnett (13), and forward Brandon Miller (11).

Miller, Clowney and Griffen are all freshman and Nate Oats' most recent recruiting class is making an enormous impact, with all four players from the Class of 2022 combining to produce 43.5 points, 22.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game so far this year. Alabama also goes 10-deep in its rotation and that depth is critical for the up-tempo style that Oats prefers.

What you need to know about Florida

Meanwhile, Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the Kentucky Wildcats. Forward Colin Castleton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and five assists along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Castleton has been red-hot of late, as he's averaged 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.7 blocks over his last 10 games, including 45 points in his last two outings against the Wildcats and in an upset win over Tennessee. His length and rim protection inside will be critical against an Alabama squad that likes to charge hard.

