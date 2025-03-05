A top-10 collision has the No. 5 Florida Gators (25-4) traveling to play the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6) on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide had their two-game win streak halted on Saturday as No. 4 Tennessee beat the Tide 79-76. On the other side, Florida has won seven of its last eight games. The Gators dominated No. 22 Texas A&M 89-70 in a conference tilt on Saturday. Grant Nelson, who leads Alabama in rebounding and is the team's third-leading scorer, is listed as questionable. Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Derrion Reid and Houston Mallette remain out for Alabama.

Tipoff from Coleman Coliseum is at 7 p.m. ET. The latest Florida vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus list the Crimson Tide as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 178.5.



Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Florida vs. Alabama:

Florida vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -3.5

Florida vs. Alabama over/under: 178.5 points

Florida vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -158, Gators +132

Why Florida can cover

Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. is a three-level scorer in the backcourt with solid vision as a passer. The Florida native leads the team in points (16.9) and assists (4), while shooting 36% from downtown. He's tallied 18-plus points in two of his last four games. On Feb. 25 versus Georgia, Clayton Jr. notched 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Senior guard Alijah Martin generates offense all across the court for the Gators. Martin averages 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The Mississippi native has scored 14 points in three of his last four games. In the win over Texas A&M, Martin had 14 points and five boards.

Why Alabama can cover

Senior guard Mark Sears is a crafty scorer who gets to his spots on the floor with ease. He ranks second in the SEC in points (19.1) and third in assists (5). Sears has racked up 20-plus points in four consecutive games. In the loss to Tennessee, Sears poured in 24 points and four dimes.

Sophomore guard Aden Holloway is another floor spacer with a smoother jumper. Holloway logs 12 points, two rebounds and shoots 42% from beyond the arc. The North Carolina native has put up double-digit points in six straight games. On Feb. 22 against Kentucky, Holloway finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five 3-pointers.

How to make Florida vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 166 points.

