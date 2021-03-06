Alabama has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and is enjoying life as a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. But the No. 8 Crimson Tide (20-6, 15-2 SEC) can close of the best regular seasons in program history on a high note when they visit Georgia on Saturday.

A win would give Alabama its highest win total in 10 years with plenty of postseason opportunities left for this squad to chase the program's all-time record of 27 set by the 2001-02 team. However, if the Crimson Tide lapse in focus with the SEC Tournament looming, Georgia has proven in recent weeks that is capable of pulling upsets. The Bulldogs (14-10, 7-10) lost 115-82 at Alabama on Feb. 13 but have notched double-digit victories over Missouri and LSU in the weeks since.

Barring a run through the SEC Tournament, Georgia's NCAA Tournament drought appears destined set to continue (2015 was its last appearance), but upsetting Alabama would give this team a serious jolt entering the league tournament and prove the program really is trending up under third-year coach Tom Crean. If the first meeting was any indication, there will be no shortage of points in this final regular season tune-up for both squads.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 2 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET Where : Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

CBS | CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, pick

Home court advantage means less than usual this season amid the pandemic, but it's still meant a lot to Georgia. The Bulldogs are 5-4 in SEC home games, including wins over LSU, Missouri and Kentucky. Expect them to play Alabama much closer than they did in a blowout road loss last month. Prediction: Alabama 83, Georgia 76



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson BAMA -8 Georgia Georgia Alabama Georgia Alabama Alabama S/U Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

