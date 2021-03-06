The Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC clash at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum and the game will be broadcast live on CBS. UGA is 14-10 overall and 12-4 at home, while Alabama is 20-6 overall and 6-3 on the road. The teams have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups, but it's been Georgia that has covered in six of those 10 meetings.

Both teams are above .500 against the spread, with Alabama at 14-12 against the number while Georgia is 13-10. The Crimson Tide are favored by eight points in the latest Alabama vs. Georgia odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 158.

Alabama vs. Georgia spread: Alabama -8

Alabama vs. Georgia over-under: 158 points

Alabama vs. Georgia money line: Alabama -360, Georgia +285



What you need to know about Georgia

UGA took a 91-70 defeat at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday. One thing holding the Bulldogs back was the mediocre play of guard Sahvir Wheeler, who finished with only seven points on 2-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 40 minutes on the court.

However, Wheeler has been one of the most productive point guards in the country so far this season. The sophomore is averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 assists per game this season with six double-doubles. Georgia will need a better shooting night from their star point guard to take down the SEC champions on Saturday.

What you need to know about Alabama

Meanwhile, Bama didn't have too much trouble with the Auburn Tigers at home on Tuesday as the Tide won 70-58. Bama got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaden Shackelford (23), guard John Petty Jr. (11), guard Jahvon Quinerly (11), and guard Herbert Jones (10).

A pair of stats to keep an eye on in this matchup: UGA has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the 11th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide enter the contest with 8.6 steals per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball.

How to make Alabama vs. Georgia picks

