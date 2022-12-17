The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2022 C.M. Newton Classic on Saturday afternoon. Alabama picked up a 91-88 win over Memphis on Tuesday and has already beat three ranked teams within the last month. The Crimson Tide recorded a 91-82 win over the Bulldogs in the Battle in Seattle last year. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET in Birmingham, Ala. The latest Alabama vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Crimson Tide as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 160.5. Saturday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Before tuning into the Alabama vs. Gonzaga game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 17-10 roll on all top-rated CBB picks, returning almost $300. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Gonzaga vs. Alabama, the model is projecting that the Bulldogs (+1.5) cover the spread. Gonzaga has been a Final Four team and the top-ranked team in the country, yet the Bulldogs are coming into this game as underdogs against an Alabama team that is not used to being in this position. The Crimson Tide also picked up a victory when these teams met last season, giving Gonzaga some additional motivation.

Alabama has been playing close games during its hot streak, beating North Carolina in four overtimes and beating Houston by six points. The Crimson Tide were tied with Memphis midway through the second half earlier this week, so they will be more emotionally drained coming into this matchup. Gonzaga cruised in the second half of its win over Northern Illinois and has not played since Monday, giving the Bulldogs some extra time to prepare for this game.

They are led by senior forward Drew Timme, who is averaging 20.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The model is expecting Timme to have another big game, as he is scoring 18.5 points and grabbing 6.7 rebounds in the latest simulations. His success is one reason why the Bulldogs are covering the spread almost 70% of the time.

