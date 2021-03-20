The No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide take on the 15th-seeded Iona Gaels in an East Region first-round matchup of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis. The Crimson Tide (24-6) enter March Madness on a roll after winning their first SEC Tournament championship in 30 years. Alabama carries a six-game winning streak into the matchup against the Gaels (12-5), the champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Rick Pitino, in his first year at Iona, became the third coach in history to lead five different schools to the NCAA Tournament.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The winner advances to play either Connecticut or Maryland. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as 16.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 147.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Iona odds.

Alabama vs. Iona spread: Alabama -16.5

Alabama vs. Iona over-under: 147.5 points

Alabama vs. Iona money line: Alabama -2000; Iona +1000

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 18-0 when scoring at least 80 points

IONA: The Gaels are making their fifth straight NCAA appearance

Why Alabama can cover

There's little secret to the game plan of the Crimson Tide, who have attempted -- and made -- more 3-pointers (320-of-912) than any team in the nation. Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly, one of four players averaging in double figures, is shooting 48.6 percent overall and a team-high 44.3 percent from behind the arc. He was named the SEC Tournament Most Outstanding Player after averaging 15.7 points and shooting 59.4 percent (19-of-32) in the three games.

Also averaging in double figures for Alabama are sophomore Jaden Shackelford at 14.2 points per game and seniors John Petty Jr. (12.3) and Herbert Jones (11.2). Shackelford scored 21 points in the SEC tourney title game and combined with Petty to make 127 of the team's 320 3-pointers. Jones does a bit of everything for the Crimson Tide, earning SEC Player of the Year honors as well as SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Why Iona can cover

Senior guard Isaiah Ross led the Gaels in scoring during the regular season at 20.5 points per game, but he struggled with his long-range shooting in the MAAC Tournament, connecting on only 3-of-18 3-point attempts. Ross scored in double figures in all but two games this season and had three games with at least 30 points. Ross shot 48.9 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from behind the arc during the regular season.

Second-leading scorer Asante Gist averaged 12.2 points in the regular season but has elevated his play down the stretch. The senior guard is averaging 16.3 points during the six-game winning streak, reaching double figures in each contest. Freshman forward Nelly Junior Joseph, the MAAC Newcomer of the Year, had a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) in the tournament title game after going for 13 points and nine boards in the semifinals.

