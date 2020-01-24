Alabama vs. Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Alabama vs. Kansas State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Alabama
Current Records: Kansas State 8-10; Alabama 11-7
What to Know
The Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Bama is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Bama and the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Crimson Tide wrapped it up with a 77-62 victory. G Herbert Jones and G John Petty Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Crimson Tide as the former had ten points and five assists along with five rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, K-State was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. The top scorers for them were G David Sloan (17 points) and F Xavier Sneed (16 points).
Alabama's win lifted them to 11-7 while Kansas State's defeat dropped them down to 8-10. We'll see if Bama can repeat their recent success or if K-State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
