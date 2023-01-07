Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Alabama
Current Records: Kentucky 10-4; Alabama 12-2
What to Know
The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-3 against the #7 Alabama Crimson Tide since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Wildcats and Bama will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. UK won both of their matches against Bama last season (66-55 and 90-81) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday UK sidestepped the LSU Tigers for a 74-71 win. Four players on UK scored in the double digits: forward Jacob Toppin (21), forward Oscar Tshiebwe (19), guard Cason Wallace (14), and guard Sahvir Wheeler (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Oscar Tshiebwe has had at least 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide made easy work of the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday and carried off an 84-62 victory. Bama's forward Brandon Miller did his thing and had 17 points in addition to five rebounds.
The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take UK against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past eight consecutive games.
Their wins bumped UK to 10-4 and Bama to 12-2. On Tuesday UK relied heavily on Tshiebwe, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards. It will be up to Alabama's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Kentucky 90 vs. Alabama 81
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kentucky 66 vs. Alabama 55
- Jan 26, 2021 - Alabama 70 vs. Kentucky 59
- Jan 12, 2021 - Alabama 85 vs. Kentucky 65
- Jan 11, 2020 - Kentucky 76 vs. Alabama 67
- Mar 15, 2019 - Kentucky 73 vs. Alabama 55
- Jan 05, 2019 - Alabama 77 vs. Kentucky 75
- Mar 10, 2018 - Kentucky 86 vs. Alabama 63
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kentucky 81 vs. Alabama 71
- Mar 11, 2017 - Kentucky 79 vs. Alabama 74
- Feb 11, 2017 - Kentucky 67 vs. Alabama 58
- Mar 11, 2016 - Kentucky 85 vs. Alabama 59
- Feb 23, 2016 - Kentucky 78 vs. Alabama 53
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kentucky 77 vs. Alabama 61