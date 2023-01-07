Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Alabama

Current Records: Kentucky 10-4; Alabama 12-2

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-3 against the #7 Alabama Crimson Tide since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Wildcats and Bama will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. UK won both of their matches against Bama last season (66-55 and 90-81) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday UK sidestepped the LSU Tigers for a 74-71 win. Four players on UK scored in the double digits: forward Jacob Toppin (21), forward Oscar Tshiebwe (19), guard Cason Wallace (14), and guard Sahvir Wheeler (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Oscar Tshiebwe has had at least 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide made easy work of the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday and carried off an 84-62 victory. Bama's forward Brandon Miller did his thing and had 17 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take UK against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past eight consecutive games.

Their wins bumped UK to 10-4 and Bama to 12-2. On Tuesday UK relied heavily on Tshiebwe, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards. It will be up to Alabama's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama.