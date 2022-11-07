Who's Playing

Longwood @ No. 20 Alabama

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers and the #20 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Coleman Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Lancers went 26-7 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 88-56 to the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round. Bama also bowed out in the first round, losing 78-64 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish following a 19-14 regular season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.