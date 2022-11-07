Who's Playing
Longwood @ No. 20 Alabama
What to Know
The Longwood Lancers and the #20 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Coleman Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Lancers went 26-7 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 88-56 to the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round. Bama also bowed out in the first round, losing 78-64 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish following a 19-14 regular season.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.