Who's Playing
LSU @ Alabama
Current Records: LSU 12-4; Alabama 14-2
What to Know
The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Coleman Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Crimson Tide winning the first 70-67 at home and LSU taking the second 80-77.
Bama had enough points to win and then some against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, taking their contest 84-69. Guard Mark Sears was the offensive standout of the matchup for Bama, picking up 26 points.
Meanwhile, LSU entered their game against the Florida Gators on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. LSU took a hard 67-56 fall against Florida. Guard Adam Miller wasn't much of a difference maker for the Tigers; Miller played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting.
The Crimson Tide were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 80-77 to LSU. Maybe Bama will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alabama have won ten out of their last 15 games against LSU.
- Mar 05, 2022 - LSU 80 vs. Alabama 77
- Jan 19, 2022 - Alabama 70 vs. LSU 67
- Mar 14, 2021 - Alabama 80 vs. LSU 79
- Feb 03, 2021 - Alabama 78 vs. LSU 60
- Jan 19, 2021 - Alabama 105 vs. LSU 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Alabama 88 vs. LSU 82
- Jan 29, 2020 - LSU 90 vs. Alabama 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - LSU 74 vs. Alabama 69
- Jan 08, 2019 - LSU 88 vs. Alabama 79
- Feb 13, 2018 - Alabama 80 vs. LSU 65
- Jan 13, 2018 - Alabama 74 vs. LSU 66
- Feb 18, 2017 - Alabama 90 vs. LSU 72
- Jan 14, 2017 - Alabama 81 vs. LSU 66
- Feb 17, 2016 - Alabama 76 vs. LSU 69
- Jan 23, 2016 - LSU 72 vs. Alabama 70