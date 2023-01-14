Who's Playing

LSU @ Alabama

Current Records: LSU 12-4; Alabama 14-2

What to Know

The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Coleman Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Crimson Tide winning the first 70-67 at home and LSU taking the second 80-77.

Bama had enough points to win and then some against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, taking their contest 84-69. Guard Mark Sears was the offensive standout of the matchup for Bama, picking up 26 points.

Meanwhile, LSU entered their game against the Florida Gators on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. LSU took a hard 67-56 fall against Florida. Guard Adam Miller wasn't much of a difference maker for the Tigers; Miller played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting.

The Crimson Tide were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 80-77 to LSU. Maybe Bama will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

Alabama have won ten out of their last 15 games against LSU.