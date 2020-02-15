Alabama vs. LSU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Alabama vs. LSU basketball game
Who's Playing
LSU @ Alabama
Current Records: LSU 18-6; Alabama 13-11
What to Know
The Alabama Crimson Tide haven't won a game against the #25 LSU Tigers since Feb. 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Crimson Tide and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. Bama have insisted on making their last four contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-3 during that stretch of close contests.
It was close but no cigar for Bama as they fell 95-91 to the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday. One thing holding Bama back was the mediocre play of guard James Bolden, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: things were close when LSU and the Missouri Tigers clashed on Tuesday, but LSU ultimately edged out the opposition 82-78. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Mizzou made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Among those leading the charge for LSU was forward Darius Days, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Bama is now 13-11 while LSU sits at 18-6. LSU is 13-4 after wins this season, and the Crimson Tide are 7-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.29
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 168
Series History
Alabama have won five out of their last nine games against LSU.
- Jan 29, 2020 - LSU 90 vs. Alabama 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - LSU 74 vs. Alabama 69
- Jan 08, 2019 - LSU 88 vs. Alabama 79
- Feb 13, 2018 - Alabama 80 vs. LSU 65
- Jan 13, 2018 - Alabama 74 vs. LSU 66
- Feb 18, 2017 - Alabama 90 vs. LSU 72
- Jan 14, 2017 - Alabama 81 vs. LSU 66
- Feb 17, 2016 - Alabama 76 vs. LSU 69
- Jan 23, 2016 - LSU 72 vs. Alabama 70
