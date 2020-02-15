Alabama vs. LSU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

LSU @ Alabama

Current Records: LSU 18-6; Alabama 13-11

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide haven't won a game against the #25 LSU Tigers since Feb. 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Crimson Tide and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. Bama have insisted on making their last four contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-3 during that stretch of close contests.

It was close but no cigar for Bama as they fell 95-91 to the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday. One thing holding Bama back was the mediocre play of guard James Bolden, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: things were close when LSU and the Missouri Tigers clashed on Tuesday, but LSU ultimately edged out the opposition 82-78. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Mizzou made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Among those leading the charge for LSU was forward Darius Days, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Bama is now 13-11 while LSU sits at 18-6. LSU is 13-4 after wins this season, and the Crimson Tide are 7-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.29

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 168

Series History

Alabama have won five out of their last nine games against LSU.