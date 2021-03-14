One team will end a long championship drought when the third-seeded LSU Tigers battle the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday. The Tigers (18-8), who finished 11-6 in league play, have not won an SEC Tournament crown since 1980, when they defeated Kentucky 80-78. The Crimson Tide (23-6), who rolled to a 16-2 regular-season conference mark, last won the championship in 1991. Alabama swept the season series with LSU, winning 105-75 at Baton Rouge on Jan. 19, and 78-60 at home on Feb. 3.

Tip-off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 111-74. The Crimson Tide are 6.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 157.5.

LSU vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -6.5

LSU vs. Alabama over-under: 157.5 points

LSU vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -300, LSU +240

LSU: This is the third consecutive season the Tigers are a top-three seed in the SEC Tournament

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 69-53 (.566) all-time in SEC Tournament games

Why Alabama can cover



The Crimson Tide refuse to lose, rallying from 15 points down in Saturday's semifinal matchup against Tennessee. Senior forward Herbert Jones came up big against Tennessee, posting a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Jones is averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and one block per game this season. He has hit 45.2 percent of his field goals, including 44.4 percent of his 3-pointers. He has reached double figures in 17 games, including three double-doubles.

Senior guard John Petty Jr. is also a big reason for Alabama's success, reaching double digits in 19 games. Although he scored just nine points against Tennessee, he has scored 20 or more points in four games. For the season, Petty is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers also have been dominant of late, winning four in a row and seven of nine. Freshman guard Cameron Thomas has been nearly unstoppable, scoring 21 points in Saturday's SEC Tournament semifinal win over Arkansas. It was his 20th game scoring 20 or more points, the most in the nation by a Division 1 freshman. For the season, Thomas is averaging 22.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is first in the SEC in scoring (22.9), first in free throw percentage (87.6) and sixth in 3-point field goals per game (2.2).

Also powering LSU is junior guard Ja'Vonte Smart, who has reached double figures in 12 straight games. He has registered one double-double, a 22-point, 11-assist effort at Mississippi State on Feb. 10. He scored in double figures in both games against the Crimson Tide, including 14 at Alabama on Feb. 3. For the season, he is averaging 15.6 points, four assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

