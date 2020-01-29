Alabama vs. LSU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 29 from proven model

Get ready for an SEC showdown as the Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 22 LSU Tigers face off at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is 15-4 overall and 10-1 at home, while Alabama is 12-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. LSU has won eight consecutive games and has not lost since December 21. Alabama, meanwhile, has won four straight and five of its last six. The Tigers are favored by five-points in the latest LSU vs. Alabama odds, while the over-under is set at 165.5. Before entering any Alabama vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.





Alabama vs. LSU spread: LSU -5

Alabama vs. LSU over-under: 165.5 points

Alabama vs. LSU money line: LSU -225, Alabama 169

What you need to know about LSU

The Tigers escaped with a win against Texas by the margin of a single basket, 69-67. It was another big night for Trendon Watford, who had 22 points along with six boards. He hit a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining to seal the LSU victory. The Tigers had led by 16 points early in the second half but then managed to hold on for the close victory. In their eight straight wins, six have come by four points or less.

LSU enters Wednesday's contest averaging 79.6 points per game on offense, good for 20th best in the nation. The Tigers are paced by guard Skylar Mays, who's averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

What you need to know about Alabama

Alabama narrowly escaped with a win over Kansas State in its last outing, 77-74. Kira Lewis Jr. had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks. A 14-0 Alabama run in the second half pushed the lead to 16 for the Crimson Tide but the Wildcats roared back with a 15-2 spurt to pull within one point. Lewis countered by nailing two consecutive baskets and Alabama led the rest of the way.

The Crimson Tide feature one of the most explosive offenses in college basketball. In fact, Alabama is averaging 82.8 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the country. Alabama's explosive offense has helped the Crimson Tide cover the spread in 12 of their last 13 games. Plus, Alabama has won five of its last seven games against LSU.

How to make LSU vs. Alabama picks



