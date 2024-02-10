The No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide head to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in one of the earliest tips during the Saturday college basketball schedule. Alabama fell 99-81 to rival Auburn earlier this week, though the Tide had won four straight prior to that. LSU, meanwhile, lost by 20 at Tennessee on Wednesday and the Tigers are 1-4 in their last five overall.

Alabama vs. LSU spread: Tide -6

Alabama vs. LSU over/under: 163.5 points

Alabama vs. LSU money line: Tide -261, Tigers +212

Why Alabama can cover

Several betting trends work in Alabama's favor in this one. The Tide have been one of the better teams in the nation to back this season as they are 15-8 against the spread and 12-5 ATS as favorites. They've already picked up one win and cover over LSU, beating the Tigers 109-88 on Jan. 27 and covering the 13-point spread.

Nate Oats' squad is led by a powerful offense. Alabama ranks fourth nationally in scoring at 89.5 points per game. Mark Sears is the top option this year as he leads the way in points with 20.3 ppg and is shooting 52.3% from the field.

Why LSU can cover

It has been a challenging season for the Tigers, but they aren't too far removed from perhaps their best performance of the season. LSU beat Arkansas 95-74 last Saturday, easily covering the 5-point spread in that one. In total, LSU is 3-3 ATS in its last six, so the Tigers are at least remaining competitive from a spread standpoint.

The Tigers could get a big boost if leading scorer Jalen Cook (questionable) is able to go. He missed the game against Tennessee with a hamstring injury, but getting his scoring ability back in the lineup would certainly help LSU's chances of keeping this one within the number. Cook averages 15.5 ppg and he's followed by guard Jordan Wright (15.2 ppg) and forward Will Baker (11.9 ppg) in average scoring.

