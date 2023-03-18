Who's Playing

Maryland @ Alabama

Regular Season Records: Maryland 22-12; Alabama 30-5

What to Know

The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Maryland Terrapins are set to clash at 9:40 p.m. ET March 18 at Legacy Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide earned a 96-77 win in their most recent contest against Maryland in March of 2021.

Bama earned some more postseason success in their game on Thursday. They took their matchup against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders by a conclusive 96-75 score. Bama was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They can attribute much of their success to forward Nick Pringle, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds, and guard Mark Sears, who had 15 points. Pringle had some trouble finding his footing against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland had just enough and edged out the Mountaineers 67-65. Four players on the Terrapins scored in the double digits: forward Julian Reese (17), guard Hakim Hart (15), forward Donta Scott (11), and guard Jahmir Young (10).

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Crimson Tide have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them third in college basketball. As for Maryland, they come into the matchup boasting the 25th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:40 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:40 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.