The ninth-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs will try to pull off the upset of the top-seeded and sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals of the 2021 SEC Tournament on Friday. The Bulldogs (15-13) dominated the first half of Thursday's game against Kentucky before hanging on for a 74-73 victory. Alabama (21-6) has won six of its last seven, including a 64-59 victory against Mississippi State on Feb. 27 that clinched the Tide the SEC regular-season title. It also beat the Bulldogs 81-73 in January on its way to a 16-2 mark in the conference.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Crimson Tide -8.5

Mississippi State vs. Alabama over-under: 141 points

Mississippi State vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -450; Bulldogs +350

BAMA: G Jahvon Quinerly has made 23 of 43 3-pointers (53.5 percent) over the past nine games.

MSU: F Tolu Smith is averaging more than 10 rebounds over his past five games.

Why Alabama can cover



Alabama is 8-3 against the spread in its last 11 Friday games, and the Tide average almost 80 points. They give up just over 70, while the Bulldogs score 69.4 (11th in SEC). Three Tide starters average at least 12 points per game, led by Jaden Shackelford at 14.4. John Petty (12.8) and Jahvon Quinerly (12.3) are sharpshooters, with Quinerly hitting 44.1 percent from 3-point range. Bama is second in the SEC overall, hitting 35.5 percent from outside the arc.

The Crimson Tide are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games following a straight-up win, and they defeated Georgia by 10 points in their regular-season finale Saturday. They are also strong on defense, leading the SEC in steals (8.7) and overall rebounding (40.3) and defensive boards (28.3). Forward Herbert Jones grabs 6.1 rebounds, averages a team-high 1.7 steals and blocks a shot per game to go with his 10.9 points. The favorite is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings between these programs.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State is 5-1 against the spread in its last six overall and comes in with confidence after knocking off Kentucky. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Wildcats 28-14 and outscored them 36-10 in the paint in the first half to finish it with a 14-point lead. They let off the gas, however, and they'll aim to not have that happen against Alabama. Iverson Molinar scored 21 points in the game, and he and D.J. Stewart both average more than 16 and combine for more than five assists.

Size is also an advantage for the Bulldogs, who are 4-3-1 ATS in the SEC tournament under Ben Howland (since 2015). Forward Tolu Smith (6-foot-10) averages 12.7 points and leads the SEC in rebounding (8.6). He had 11 against the Wildcats, while Abdul Ado had nine and averages more than six per game. Ado (6-11) blocks two shots per game for a Bulldogs team that holds opponents under 40 percent shooting. The Tide offense ranks 11th in the SEC at 43.1 percent.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Alabama picks

