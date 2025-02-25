The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs in a top-25 matchup in SEC play on Tuesday. Alabama is 22-5 overall, including 11-3 and tied for second in the SEC. Mississippi State is 19-8, including 7-7 in the SEC. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 88-84, on the road on Jan. 29 in their first matchup of the season for their seventh straight victory over Mississippi State.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday from the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 170.5 points, per the SportsLine consensus.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State spread: Alabama -8.5

Alabama vs. Mississippi State over/under: 170.5 points

Alabama vs. Mississippi State money line: Alabama -369, Mississippi State +288

MISS: The Bulldogs have covered the spread in each of their last two road games as the underdog

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 9-5 against the spread (ATS) in SEC games this season

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs had their two-game losing streak snapped in a 93-87 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. But Mississippi State opened last week with a top-10 victory and seeks to do the same one week later. The Bulldogs defeated No. 7 Texas A&M, 70-54, behind 25 points from sophomore guard Josh Hubbard. He's the team's go-to score at 17.9 points per game, more than six points more than anyone else on the roster. The dynamic guard is averaging 18.2 ppg in SEC play, which is fourth in the conference.

Although Mississippi State lost its first matchup of the year to Alabama, the Bulldogs had a lead in the final 10 minutes and the game remained a one-possession contest throughout the final 10 minutes until an Alabama free throw with five seconds left. Alabama has stumbled lately with back-to-back losses before defeating Kentucky on Saturday. The Bulldogs have either won or lost by six points or fewer in six of their last eight games.

Why Alabama can cover

Fifth-year senior guard Mark Sears was nearly unstoppable in Alabama's 96-83 victory over Kentucky on Saturday with 30 points. He was attacking the basket often as he went 11 of 11 from the foul line for his second straight 30-point performance. Sears had 35 points against Missouri on Wednesday and he's No. 2 in SEC scoring at 19.7 ppg. He leads Alabama at 18.9 points and 4.8 assists per game overall this season.

Although Alabama lost two of three games, both losses came against teams top-15 ranked opponents, including No. 1 Auburn. The Crimson Tide only have two losses to teams ranked outside the top 20 or unranked this season. Mississippi State knocked off No. 7 Texas A&M last week, but it was its first victory over a top-10 opponent in six opportunities this season. The Bulldogs have two top-10 road losses this season, both coming by at least 12 points. Meanwhile, Alabama has the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation (90.8 ppg) and could be too much for Mississippi State to compete with.

