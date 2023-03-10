The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide begin their 2023 SEC Tournament on Friday when they take on the ninth-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs in a quarterfinal matchup. The Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10), who last won the event in 2009, are coming off a 69-68 overtime win over eighth-seeded Florida on Thursday in the first round. The Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2), who won the tournament in 2021, dropped a 67-61 decision at Texas A&M on Saturday in the regular-season finale. Alabama swept the season series against Mississippi State, winning 78-67 on Dec. 28 and 66-63 on Jan. 25.

Tipoff from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 132-78, including an 8-3 series edge in games played in the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State spread: Alabama -7.5

Alabama vs. Mississippi State over/under: 137 points

Alabama vs. Mississippi State money line: Mississippi State +270, Alabama -345

MSST: The Bulldogs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning % above .600

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Friday games

Why Alabama can cover

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide have been led by freshman forward Brandon Miller. Miller has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 22 games with seven double-doubles on the year. In the loss at Texas A&M, he scored 19 points, while recording 10 rebounds. He scored a season-high 41 points in a 78-76 overtime win at South Carolina on Feb. 22. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Also powering Alabama is junior guard Mark Sears. In 31 games, all starts, the Ohio transfer is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals. In two games against the Bulldogs, he averages 12 points, three assists, two steals and 1.5 rebounds. He has reached double-figure scoring 21 times, including a season-high 26 points in an 84-69 win at Arkansas on Jan. 11.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Senior forward Tolu Smith has been on fire the past 15 games, scoring in double figures in each of them. After closing out the regular season with a 27-point and 11-rebound effort in a 77-72 loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday, he followed that up with another monster performance. In Thursday's win over Florida, he scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. For the year, he is averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Junior guard Shakeel Moore had a solid effort against Florida on Thursday, finishing with 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. It was the fourth game in a row he has reached double digits. For the season, he is averaging 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Moore has scored 20 points or more three times, including a season-high 22 points at South Carolina in a 66-51 win on Jan. 31.

