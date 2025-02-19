We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the schedule as the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 15 Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri is 19-6 overall and 16-1 at home, while Alabama is 21-4 overall and 8-1 on the road. The Crimson Tide have dominated this series in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings against the Tigers.

Missouri is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Missouri odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 170.5 points. Before entering any Missouri vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Missouri. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Missouri vs. Alabama spread: Missouri -1.5

Missouri vs. Alabama over/under: 170.5 points

Missouri vs. Alabama money line: Missouri: -116, Alabama: -102

Missouri vs. Alabama picks: See picks here

Missouri vs. Alabama streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on its shoulder considering Auburn just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Saturday. The Crimson Tide fell 94-85 to the Tigers. Despite the loss, Alabama saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Grant Nelson, who dropped a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024. The Crimson Tide enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 90.3 points per game, which ranks first in the nation. See which team to pick here.

Why Missouri can cover

Georgia typically has all the answers at home, but Missouri proved too difficult a challenge on Saturday. The Tigers came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 87-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Tigers.

Anthony Robinson II was the offensive standout of the game as he went 7 for 11 en route to 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Caleb Grill was another key player, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and four steals. Missouri is 16-1 in its last 17 games at home and 5-1 against the spread in its past six games overall. See which team to pick here.

How to make Alabama vs. Missouri picks

The model has simulated Missouri vs. Alabama 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 213-158 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.