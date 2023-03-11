The 2023 SEC Tournament semifinals get underway Saturday when the top-seed Alabama Crimson Tide take on the fourth-seeded Missouri Tigers. Both teams had a double bye and then won in the quarterfinals on Friday. Alabama had no problem with Mississippi State, while Missouri pulled away late after a tough battle with Tennessee. Alabama won the regular season matchup between these teams 85-64 on Jan. 21 in Columbia, Mo.

Tipoff in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tide at -9 in the latest Alabama vs. Missouri odds. The over/under for total points is set at 157.5.

Alabama vs. Missouri spread: Alabama -9

Alabama vs. Missouri over/under: 157.5 points

Alabama vs. Missouri money line: Alabama -440, Missouri +335

Why Alabama can cover

The Tide had no problem on the road against Missouri earlier this season, covering as 6-point favorites with plenty of room to spare. They also dominated Mississippi State in the quarterfinals, winning 72-49 and covering as 8-point favorites in that one. For the season, Alabama was 18-14 against the spread and 16-12 ATS as the favorite.

Alabama is headlined by a pair of projected first-round NBA Draft picks in Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney. The Tide, however, have seven other players who average 5.0 points or more, including second-leading scorer Mark Sears (12.9 ppg). In total, Alabama ranks ninth nationally in scoring offense at 82.5 points per game.

Why Missouri can cover

The Tigers are playing with a ton of confidence under coach Dennis Gates. They've won five straight and 10 of their last 13 overall. That stretch includes two wins against Tennessee and a win against Iowa State, so they've shown the ability to beat quality teams.

Guard Kobe Brown is the team's star as he averages 16.2 points per game. He knocks down 45.5% of his 3-point attempts. D'Moi Hodge (14.6 ppg) and DeAndre Gholston (10.5 ppg) are also consistent sources of offense for a team that averages 80.1 points per outing.

