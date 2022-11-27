Who's Playing

No. 1 North Carolina @ No. 18 Alabama

Current Records: North Carolina 5-1; Alabama 5-1

What to Know

The #18 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between Bama and the Connecticut Huskies this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Crimson Tide falling 82-67. Alabama's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Brandon Miller, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 70-65 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Caleb Love had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Bama is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 5-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Crimson Tide are stumbling into the game with the 10th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.5 on average. The Tar Heels have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 33rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a slight 2-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.