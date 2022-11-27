Who's Playing

No. 1 North Carolina @ No. 18 Alabama

Current Records: North Carolina 5-1; Alabama 5-1

What to Know

The #1 North Carolina Tar Heels will square off against the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Tar Heels were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 70-65 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Caleb Love had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between Bama and the Connecticut Huskies on Friday was not a total blowout, but with Bama falling 82-67, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Bama got a solid performance out of forward Brandon Miller, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 5-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UNC is 29th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. Bama has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.