The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will try to extend their nine-game winning streak when they face the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Alabama has reached the program's highest ranking since rising to No. 1 during the 2002-03 campaign. Oklahoma is hoping to bounce back after losing each of its last three games, including a 79-52 loss to No. 11 TCU on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are favored by 6 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Alabama vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Alabama. Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma vs. Alabama:

Oklahoma vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -6

Oklahoma vs. Alabama over/under: 146.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Alabama money line: Oklahoma +210, Alabama -260

Why Oklahoma can cover

Alabama is having to deal with the pressure that comes with the program's highest ranking in two decades, which nearly cost the Crimson Tide against Mississippi State on Wednesday. They came nowhere close to covering the 11.5-point spread in their 66-63 win over the Bulldogs, having to erase a 10-point deficit in the second half. This will be a tough scheduling spot for them, as they are playing a road game for the third time in their last four games.

Oklahoma has already recorded wins over two SEC teams this season, beating Ole Miss in November and Florida in December. The Sooners have also been within four points of beating Texas, Iowa State, Kansas and Baylor, so they have proven that they can compete with the best teams in the country. They have won 11 of their last 13 games against SEC teams, while Alabama has only covered the spread once in its last five games against Big 12 opponents.

Why Alabama can cover

Oklahoma has been struggling to get across the finish line, losing four of its last five games coming into this matchup. The Sooners had one of their worst showings of the season on Tuesday, getting blown out by No. 11 TCU in a 79-52 final. They are now riding a three-game losing streak and have not recorded a win over a top-25 team this season.

Alabama has won eight of its nine games during its current winning streak by double digits, with those eight victories coming by an average of more than 20 points per game. The Crimson Tide are outrebounding opponents by an average of seven per game, while Oklahoma has been outrebounded by an average of more than six during its three-game skid. Alabama has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games, including each of its last five on the road.

