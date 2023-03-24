Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Alabama

Regular Season Records: San Diego State 29-6; Alabama 31-5

What to Know

The #18 San Diego State Aztecs and the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 24 at KFC Yum! Center in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Aztecs earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Saturday. They took their contest against the Furman Paladins by a conclusive 75-52 score. San Diego State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Micah Parrish (16), guard Darrion Trammell (13), guard Lamont Butler (12), and guard Matt Bradley (10).

Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Crimson Tide proved too difficult a challenge. Bama blew past Maryland 73-51. Bama can attribute much of their success to guard Jahvon Quinerly, who had 22 points.

San Diego State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aztecs enter the matchup with only 63.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. As for the Crimson Tide, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them second in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.