Teams looking to reach new heights battle when the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide face the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs in a 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 South Region matchup on Friday. The Aztecs (29-6, 15-3 Mountain West), who have won 12 of 13, including six in a row, have never advanced past the Sweet 16, last playing in it in 2014. The Crimson Tide (31-5, 16-2 SEC), who have won five straight and nine of 10, last reached the Elite Eight in 2004. Alabama is appearing in its 24th NCAA Tournament, while San Diego State is taking part in its 15th.

Tipoff from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Crimson Tide are 7.5-point favorites in the latest San Diego State vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137. Before locking in any Alabama vs. San Diego State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 83-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. It also went 4-1 on top-rated picks during the first week of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. SDSU and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for SDSU vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. San Diego State spread: Alabama -7.5

Alabama vs. San Diego State over/under: 137 points

Alabama vs. San Diego State money line: San Diego State +270, Alabama -345

SDSU: The Aztecs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning % above .600

Alabama vs. San Diego State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Alabama can cover

Freshman forward Brandon Miller is one of the most talented player in college basketball. He has scored in double figures in 26 of the past 27 games, including a 19-point performance in Saturday's second-round win over Maryland. In the SEC Tournament Championship Game win over Texas A&M, Miller scored 23 points and recorded 12 rebounds. It was his second consecutive double-double and third in four games. He has nine double-doubles on the year. In 36 games, all starts, Miller is averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and two assists in 32.7 minutes of action.

Junior guard Mark Sears has also been a solid contributor for the Crimson Tide. In 36 starts, Sears is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.7 minutes of action. The transfer from Ohio is also connecting on 40.7% of his field goals, including 35.4% from 3-point range, and 84.4% from the free-throw line. In the first-round win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sears scored 15 points, while dishing out three assists and grabbing one board.

Why San Diego State can cover

Senior guard Matt Bradley is a big reason for the Aztecs' success this season. He leads the team in scoring, averaging 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.7 minutes. He has started all 35 games, and is connecting on 41.1% of his field goals, including 36.6% of his 3-pointers, and 79.8% of his free throws. He opened the tournament with a 17-point, seven-rebound and four-assist performance against Charleston, and then scored 10 points, grabbed three boards and had two assists in the second-round win over Furman.

Senior guard Darrion Trammell is also coming off a solid performance in the second-round victory over Furman. In that game, Trammel poured in 13 points, to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He scored 15 points in a 64-49 win over San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference semifinals a week ago. In 34 games this season, including 33 starts, he is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

How to make San Diego State vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 140 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.