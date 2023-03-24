Red-hot teams clash on Friday in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 South Region when the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs battle the No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide. The Aztecs (29-6, 15-3 Mountain West), who won their conference tournament title, have won six games in a row. The Crimson Tide (31-5, 16-2 SEC), the SEC Tournament champion, are riding a five-game winning streak. San Diego State and Alabama are both making their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. This is the Crimson Tide's second Sweet 16 appearance in three seasons, while the Aztecs had lost in the first round in each of the past two years.

The game from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET. SDSU is averaging 72.1 points per game, while Alabama averages 82.2. The Crimson Tide are 7.5-point favorites in the latest San Diego State vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 136.5. Before locking in any Alabama vs. San Diego State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Alabama vs. San Diego State spread: Alabama -7.5

Alabama vs. San Diego State over/under: 136.5 points

Alabama vs. San Diego State money line: San Diego State +250, Alabama -325

SDSU: The Aztecs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning % above .600

Why Alabama can cover

Freshman forward Noah Clowney joins Brandon Miller and Mark Sears as the three Crimson Tide players averaging double-digit scoring. Clowney scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 96-75 first-round win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and followed that up with a five-point and nine-rebound effort in a 73-51 second-round win over Maryland. In 35 games, all starts, Clowney is averaging 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and one block in 25.3 minutes of action. He scored 19 points and grabbed three rebounds in the SEC Tournament semifinal win over Missouri on March 11.

Senior guard Jahvon Quinerly has been on fire since the start of the tournament season. In Saturday's NCAA Tournament second-round win over Maryland, he scored 22 points, made three steals, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists. He also had 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in the SEC Tournament Final win over Texas A&M on March 12. In 34 games, including five starts, he is averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 20.8 minutes.

Why San Diego State can cover

Senior guard Matt Bradley is a big reason for the Aztecs' success this season. He leads the team in scoring, averaging 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.7 minutes. He has started all 35 games, and is connecting on 41.1% of his field goals, including 36.6% of his 3-pointers, and 79.8% of his free throws. He opened the tournament with a 17-point, seven-rebound and four-assist performance against Charleston, and then scored 10 points, grabbed three boards and had two assists in the second-round win over Furman.

Senior guard Darrion Trammell is also coming off a solid performance in the second-round victory over Furman. In that game, Trammel poured in 13 points, to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He scored 15 points in a 64-49 win over San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference semifinals a week ago. In 34 games this season, including 33 starts, he is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

