The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 5-7 overall and 3-2 at home, while the Crimson Tide are 15-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. Alabama has won 11 of its last 13 games, while South Carolina has lost five of its last seven.

The Crimson Tide are favored by six-points in the latest South Carolina vs. Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 157.

South Carolina vs. Alabama spread: South Carolina +6

South Carolina vs. Alabama over-under: 157 points

What you need to know about South Carolina

The contest between South Carolina and the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with USC falling 75-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard AJ Lawson (13 points) and forward Keyshawn Bryant (13 points) were the top scorers for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are scoring 73.8 points per game this season.

South Carolina has been dominant on its home court, winning 10 of its last 13 home games. The Gamecocks are also 7-3 in their last 10 games at home against Alabama. However, South Carolina is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games played on a Tuesday.

What you need to know about Alabama

Meanwhile, Alabama was close but no cigar this past Saturday as the Crimson Tide fell 68-65 to the Missouri Tigers. The Crimson Tide got double-digit scores from four players: Jaden Shackelford (15), Jahvon Quinerly (12), Keon Ellis (12), and John Petty Jr. (11). Alabama is averaging 79.1 points per game this season.

The Crimson Tide have dominated this series in recent years. In fact, Alabama is 5-0 in its last five meetings against the Gamecocks. The Crimson Tide have also won four of their last six road games and they're 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 contests against an SEC opponent.

How to make South Carolina vs. Alabama picks

