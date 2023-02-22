The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will try to keep their spot atop the SEC standings when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday night. Alabama dropped its first conference game of the season in a loss to Tennessee last week, but the Crimson Tide bounced back with a 108-59 win over Georgia. South Carolina has won two of its last three games, beating LSU in an 82-73 final on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are favored by 17.5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148. Before entering any Alabama vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Carolina vs. Alabama spread: South Carolina +17.5

South Carolina vs. Alabama over/under: 148 points

South Carolina vs. Alabama money line: South Carolina +1050, Alabama -2000

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama did not show any lingering signs of disappointment following its loss to Tennessee, cruising to a 108-59 win over Georgia on Saturday. The Crimson Tide never trailed in the blowout win, shooting 61.9% from the floor and out-rebounding Georgia by a 49-26 tally. Star freshman Brandon Miller poured in 21 points, becoming the third freshman in team history to score 500 points in a season.

Miller has been the top scorer in the conference this season, averaging 18.7 points per game. Alabama should have no problem getting motivated for this game, as its lead over Texas A&M is still just one game in the race for the league's regular-season title. The Crimson Tide are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games, and they have won seven consecutive meetings against South Carolina.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina has now won two of its last three games, beating Ole Miss and LSU in back-to-back road games. The Gamecocks were 9.5-point underdogs against the Rebels and were 7.5-point underdogs against the Tigers, so they are comfortable playing in this role. Freshman Gregory Jackson scored 20 points in the win over LSU after playing a combined 28 minutes in his previous two games.

Jackson, who originally committed to North Carolina, leads South Carolina with 15.3 points per game and has knocked down a team-high 62 3-pointers. He is joined in double figures by junior guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (12.8) and senior forward Hayden Brown (11.4). The Gamecocks have covered the spread in nine of their last 11 February games dating back to last season.

