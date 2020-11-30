The Stanford Cardinal will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday at Harrah's Cherokee Center as part of the 2020 Maui Invitational. This year's tournament has been moved to Asheville, N.C., due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the season opener for Stanford, while Alabama is off to a 1-0 start.

The Crimson Tide are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Stanford odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 147.5. Before entering any Stanford vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Alabama vs. Stanford spread: Alabama -2.5

Alabama vs. Stanford over-under: 148 points

Alabama vs. Stanford money line: Alabama -145, Stanford +125

What you need to know about Stanford

Stanford is coming off a strong campaign after going 20-12 with a 9-9 mark in the Pac-12 during the 2019-20 season. It could have been much better had the Cardinal played well down the stretch. Stanford started the year 15-2, but went 5-10 after that. The season ended with a 63-51 loss to California in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Jerod Haase's squad will look to make a push for the NCAA Tournament this year. Leading scorer Oscar da Silva returns after averaging almost 16 points per game last year. And look for Stanford to again lean on its defense, which gave up just 62.5 points per contest last year.

What you need to know about Alabama

Alabama is coming a mediocre 16-15 campaign in coach Nate Oats' first season in Tuscaloosa last year. The Tide went 8-10 in SEC play. They got off to a fast start this season, beating Jacksonville State 81-57 in the opener and covering the 20.5-point spread.

Alabama got at least 12 points from each starter in that win, with Jaden Shackelford leading the way with 18. Senior forward Herbert Jones had 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

