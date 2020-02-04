Alabama vs. Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Alabama

Current Records: Tennessee 12-9; Alabama 12-9

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Coleman Coliseum. Bama is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Bama was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 82-78 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Guard Kira Lewis Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over seven times en route to a 4-for-13, 12-point finish.

Meanwhile, the game between Tennessee and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee falling 86-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jalen Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 13 points and five assists.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 12-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Crimson Tide enter the matchup with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. But Tennessee is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.99

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Alabama and Tennessee both have two wins in their last four games.