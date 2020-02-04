Alabama vs. Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Alabama
Current Records: Tennessee 12-9; Alabama 12-9
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Coleman Coliseum. Bama is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Bama was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 82-78 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Guard Kira Lewis Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over seven times en route to a 4-for-13, 12-point finish.
Meanwhile, the game between Tennessee and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee falling 86-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jalen Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 13 points and five assists.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 12-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Crimson Tide enter the matchup with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. But Tennessee is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.99
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Alabama and Tennessee both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Tennessee 71 vs. Alabama 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Alabama 78 vs. Tennessee 50
- Mar 04, 2017 - Tennessee 59 vs. Alabama 54
- Jan 26, 2016 - Alabama 63 vs. Tennessee 57
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs Boston College odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. MSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game...
-
Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Maryland vs. Rutgers game 10,000 times.
-
Poll Attacks: AP voter omits Auburn
Bruce Pearl's Tigers are coming off a huge victory, and should be on every AP Top 25 ballot
-
Oregon hands UConn women historic loss
In 30 years at its on-campus arena, UConn women's basketball had never lost as handily as it...
-
Coaches Poll: Maryland, Auburn, LSU rise
Monday brought a nice boost for Maryland and a few SEC teams who move up in the Coaches Poll
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home