Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 SEC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

A spot in the quarterfinals of the 2020 SEC Tournament bracket will be at stake when the eighth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers face the ninth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday. The Volunteers (17-14) are coming off an up-and-down week, which began with an 81-73 upset at No. 6 Kentucky but ended with a 22-point loss at home to No. 17 Auburn. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide (16-15) enter the SEC Tournament 2020 having lost consecutive games to Vanderbilt and Missouri. The winner of Thursday's game will advance to face top-seeded Kentucky on Friday.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Volunteers are one-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Alabama odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Tennessee picks, check out the 2020 SEC Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -1

Alabama vs. Tennessee over-under: 148.5 points

Alabama vs. Tennessee money line: Crimson Tide -109, Volunteers -112

ALA: Kira Lewis Jr. ranks fourth in the SEC in scoring (18.5)

TENN: John Fulkerson ranks 12th in Division I in field-goal percentage (61.2)

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has already beaten Alabama in Tuscaloosa this season despite a poor shooting performance. On Feb. 4, the Volunteers made just 22-of-62 shots, including 2-of-18 three-pointers, in a 69-68 victory over the Crimson Tide. Tennessee, which shot 43.2 percent from the field this season, including 31.3 percent on three-pointers, is not likely to shoot as poorly on Thursday.

In addition, John Fulkerson is one of the best players in the SEC. The 6-foot-9, 212-pound junior forward from Kingsport, Tenn., leads the team in several statistical categories, including scoring (13.7 points per game), rebounding (5.9) and field-goal percentage (61.2). For his efforts, he was named to the All-SEC second team.

Why Alabama can cover

Even so, the Volunteers aren't a lock to cover the Tennessee vs. Alabama spread on Thursday. Sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. has been incredibly efficient for the Tide. He leads Alabama in scoring (18.5), assists (5.2) and field-goal percentage (45.9), while ranking in the top-10 in the SEC in all three categories. He also has been a force on the defensive end, leading the Crimson Tide and ranking third in the SEC in steals (1.8). He was named to the All-SEC first team.

The Tide also are expecting a larger contribution from guard John Petty Jr. The 6-foot-5 junior from Huntsville, Ala., has been an all-around performer for Alabama, ranking third on the team in scoring (14.5), second in assists (2.5) and first in rebounding (6.6). But he suffered an elbow ligament sprain at Mississippi State on Feb. 25 and missed the next two games. He returned in the season finale against Missouri, scoring just one point in 34 minutes, but coach Nate Oats said Tuesday that Petty is now close to 100 percent.

