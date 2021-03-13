Teams seeking their first conference tournament title in decades battle when the fourth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers battle the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in a 2021 SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday. The Volunteers (18-7), who finished 10-7 in league play, have not won an SEC Tournament championship since 1979. The Crimson Tide (22-6), who won the regular-season crown with a 16-2 mark, last won a conference tournament title in 1991. Alabama won the only regular-season meeting between the teams this season, a 71-63 triumph on Jan. 2. Tennessee forward John Fulkerson is questionable after taking an elbow to the head on Friday.

Tip-off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 80-70. The Crimson Tide are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139.

Tennessee vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -4.5

Tennessee vs. Alabama over-under: 139 points

Tennessee vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -210; Tennessee +175

TEN: Is 18-9 all-time at Bridgestone Arena, including a 10-8 mark in SEC Tournament games

ALA: The Crimson Tide has four seniors who have played more than 100 games, led by senior guard John Petty Jr. with 126

Why Alabama can cover



The Crimson Tide have been red hot, winning four straight and seven of eight. Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford has been a big reason for that success. Shackelford scored 13 points in the big win over Mississippi State on Friday and is averaging 14.4 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. He has reached double figures in 23 games, including one double-double. He scored a season-high 27 points in a win over Vanderbilt on Feb. 20.

Petty played just 19 minutes on Friday, but has produced when needed and has reached double digits in 19 games. He only scored nine against Mississippi State, but has scored 20 or more points in four games. For the season, Petty is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals per game. Last season, he played in 29 games, making 28 starts, leading the team in rebounding (6.6) and 3-point field goal percentage (44.0).

Why Tennessee can cover

Like the Crimson Tide, the Volunteers have been playing well, winning three of their last four games. They used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Gators on Friday. Freshman guard Jaden Springer continues to impress. He scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in the victory and is averaging a team-best 12.4 points per game. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals. He ranks 10th in SEC league play in assist to turnover ratio with a mark of 1.1.

Junior guard Victor Bailey Jr., who scored seven points in 15 minutes against Florida, is averaging 11.4 points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is connecting on 42.3 percent of his field goals, including 36.9 percent from 3-point range, and 81.7 percent of his free throws. Yves Pons is one of the nation's best defenders and he's coming off a dominant nine-block performance against the Gators.

