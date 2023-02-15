A pair of Top-10 teams square off on Wednesday when the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the 10th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a key SEC showdown. The Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0), who have won four in a row, are 8-1 on the road this season. The Volunteers (19-6, 8-4), who have dropped two consecutive games, are 11-2 on their home floor. Tennessee, however, has won five consecutive home games against AP Top-10 teams.

Tip-off from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 82-70, but Tennessee holds a 47-23 series edge in games played in Knoxville. The Volunteers are 3-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 147.5.

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -3

Alabama vs. Tennessee over/under: 147.5 points

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games against a team with a winning % above .600

TENN: The Volunteers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 Wednesday games

Why Tennessee can cover



The Volunteers have five players averaging nine points or better, led by senior guard Santiago Vescovi. He is coming off a 16-point and five-rebound effort in Saturday's 86-85 loss to Missouri. He has reached double-figure scoring 14 times, including 20 or more points in two games. He scored a season-high 22 points in a 63-59 win at Ole Miss on Dec. 28. For the season, Vescovi averages 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and two steals per game.

Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler is also a big part of the team's success. Zeigler averages 10.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and two steals per game. In 25 games, he has made 10 starts, but has also played a huge role off the bench and is averaging 29.4 minutes. He posted a double-double against Missouri with 11 points and 10 assists. It was his fourth double-double of the year.

Why Alabama can cover

Freshman forward Brandon Miller is off to a fast start to his Crimson Tide career, averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and two assists per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in 24 of 25 games, all starts. He has posted five double-doubles, including the first game of his collegiate career, and has reached 20 or more points in nine games, including 30 or more twice. He scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 106-66 win over LSU on Jan. 14, and followed that up with a 30-point and 10-rebound effort at Vanderbilt on Jan. 17.

Junior guard Mark Sears, a transfer from Ohio, has been solid for the Tide, and has started all 25 games. He is averaging 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three contests, including a 19-point performance in a 97-69 win over Florida on Feb. 8. Sears has scored 10 or more points in 18 games, including four with 20 or more, with a season-high 26 at Arkansas on Jan. 11.

