Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Alabama

Regular Season Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 24-10; Alabama 29-5

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to clash at 2:45 p.m. ET March 16 at Legacy Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi came out on top in a nail-biter against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Tuesday, sneaking past 75-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The Islanders relied on the efforts of guard Jalen Jackson, who had 22 points along with six rebounds, and forward Isaac Mushila, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Bama earned some more postseason success in their contest on Sunday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Texas A&M Aggies, taking their game 82-63. The Crimson Tide's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Brandon Miller led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi comes into the matchup boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 80.2. But Bama is even better: they rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.2 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.