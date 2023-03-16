Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Alabama

Regular Season Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 24-10; Alabama 29-5

What to Know

The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are set to clash at 2:45 p.m. ET March 16 at Legacy Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bama earned some more postseason success in their game on Sunday. They strolled past the Texas A&M Aggies with points to spare, taking the matchup 82-63. The Crimson Tide's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Brandon Miller led the charge as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi came out on top in a nail-biter against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Tuesday, sneaking past 75-71. Having forecasted a close win for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They relied on the efforts of guard Jalen Jackson, who had 22 points in addition to six boards, and forward Isaac Mushila, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

This next contest looks promising for Bama, who are favored by a full 24 points. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Bama comes into the contest boasting the sixth most points per game in college basketball at 82.2. The Islanders are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 80.2 points per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 24-point favorite against the Islanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.