The top two teams in the SEC will close out the regular season on Saturday when the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama clinched the league's regular-season title with a win over Auburn earlier this week, erasing a 17-point deficit in the second half. Texas A&M ultimately blew its chance to compete for the conference crown when it lost to Mississippi State last weekend, but the Aggies responded with a 69-61 win at Ole Miss on Tuesday. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for noon ET in College Station, Texas. The latest Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Aggies as 2-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 150. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama vs. Texas A&M date: Saturday, March 4

Alabama vs. Texas A&M time: Noon ET

Alabama vs. Texas A&M TV channel: CBS

College basketball picks for Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Before tuning into the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Alabama vs. Texas A&M, one of the model's top picks is Under 150. The Crimson Tide have been struggling from the perimeter, knocking down just 11 of 53 (20.8%) from three-point range over their last two games. They have lost four straight meetings between these teams and are coming off a conference-clinching win, so there could be a letdown in store.

Alabama has gone Under in six consecutive trips to College Station, with these teams cashing the Under in 10 of their last 13 meetings overall. The Crimson Tide rank fourth nationally in defensive three-point percentage (28.5) and first in defensive two-point percentage (42.0). They should have no problem slowing down a Texas A&M offense that is outside the top 200 in both of those statistics.

The Aggies like to play at a slower pace than Alabama. They have controlled the tempo at home all season, going Under in 10 of their 15 games at Reed Arena. Meanwhile, Alabama has gone Under at a 7-3-1 clip on the road, which is why the model has this bet cashing almost 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

