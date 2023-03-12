The 2023 SEC Tournament comes to an end on Sunday afternoon in Nashville. Bridgestone Arena hosts a championship matchup between the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies. Alabama is 28-5 overall and 18-2 against SEC opponents this season. Texas A&M is 25-8 overall and 17-3 in conference play, including a win over Alabama earlier this month.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville. Caesars Sportsbook lists Alabama as a 5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.5 in the latest Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Texas A&M vs. Alabama:

Texas A&M vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -5

Texas A&M vs. Alabama over/under: 146.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -210, Texas A&M +175

A&M: The Aggies are 15-5 against the spread in SEC games

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 13-7 against the spread in SEC games

Why Texas A&M can cover



Texas A&M is strong on defense, ranking in the top three of the SEC in overall efficiency. The Aggies are in the top four of the conference in shooting efficiency allowed and free throw rate allowed, with Texas A&M also forcing a turnover on 20% of defensive possessions. Alabama brings a high-powered offense, but the Crimson Tide are near the bottom of the SEC in offensive rebound rate.

On the other end, the Crimson Tide land in the bottom five of the SEC in free throw rate allowed and steal rate on defense, and Texas A&M has a strong offense behind sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV. He erupted for 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting against Vanderbilt in the semifinal, and Taylor IV is averaging 16.6 points per game this season. In addition, Texas A&M is in the top three of the country in offensive rebound rate and free throw rate, maximizing possessions in the process. The Aggies also lead the SEC in free throw shooting, converting more than 77% of attempts in conference action.

Why Alabama can cover

In addition to one of the best defensive profiles in the country, Alabama's offense is devastatingly effective. The Crimson Tide are led by the SEC Player of the Year in Brandon Miller, who is projected as a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller averaged 19.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the regular season, posting a 60.7% true shooting mark, and he has scored at least 17 points in six consecutive contests.

Alabama leads the SEC in offensive efficiency and scoring (83 points per game), with the Crimson Tide connecting on 57% of 2-point attempts to lead the conference. Alabama is No. 2 in the SEC with 15 assists per game, and the Crimson Tide land in the top three in turnover avoidance, committing only 12 giveaways per contest. Alabama rounds out its arsenal with strong perimeter shooting, including 34% from 3-point range and 75% at the free throw line in conference play, and the Crimson Tide are difficult for any opposing defense to contain.

