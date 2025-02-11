We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the schedule as the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Moody Center. Texas is 15-9 overall and 10-4 at home, while Alabama is 20-3 overall and 7-1 on the road. The Crimson Tide are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games, while the Longhorns are 8-1 ATS in their past nine games played on a Tuesday.

Texas vs. Alabama spread: Texas +4.5

Texas vs. Alabama over/under: 165.5 points

Texas vs. Alabama money line: Texas: +158, Alabama: -192

Why Texas can cover

Last Saturday, Texas couldn't handle Vanderbilt and fell 86-78. That's two games in a row now that the Longhorns have lost by exactly eight points. Kadin Shedrick put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 12 points in addition to six rebounds and four blocks. For the season, Shedrick is averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Longhorns are led offensively by guard Tre Johnson, who's averaging 19.0 points per game. The freshman is knocking down 43.4% of his field goals and 37.9% of his 3-point attempts this season. He's scored 25 or more points in three of his past four games at home and will need another strong showing on Tuesday to lead the Longhorns to victory.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama waltzed into its match on Saturday with five straight wins, but the Crimson Tide left with six. Alabama snuck past the Arkansas Razorbacks with an 85-81 victory. Grant Nelson was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points and two blocks. Mark Sears finished with only 11 points against the Razorbacks but averages 17.8 points per game this season.

Sears' effectiveness as a shooter and facilitator is a big reason why Alabama averages 90.0 points per game, ranking first in college basketball. The Crimson Tide are also 5-0 in their last five games against an opponent from the SEC and 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games played on a Tuesday.

How to make Alabama vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Alabama 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total.

