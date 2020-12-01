The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the UNLV Rebels at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Harrah's Cherokee Center as part of the 2020 Maui Invitational. This year's event has been moved from Hawaii to Asheville, N.C., due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both teams lost on Monday and are now competing to finish as high as fifth place in this tournament setting.

The Crimson Tide are favored by 11 points in the latest Alabama vs. UNLV odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 156. Before making any UNLV vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Alabama vs. UNLV spread: Alabama -11

Alabama vs. UNLV over-under: 156 points

Alabama vs. UNLV money line: Alabama -650, UNLV +450

What you need to know about Alabama

The Crimson Tide got off to a promising start this season by blasting Jacksonville State 81-57 in the opener, covering a 20.5-point spread in the process. But they weren't able to carry that momentum into their matchup with Stanford in Asheville as the Cardinal won 82-64. Stanford had one of the best defenses in the nation last year and Alabama wasn't able to get much going offensively against it.

Alabama hopes to bounce back against this struggling UNLV squad. The Tide feature four players who are averaging double-digit scoring thus far: Jahvon Quinerly (16.0 ppg), Jaden Shackelford (14.0 ppg), John Petty Jr. (10.5 ppg) and Herbert Jones (10.0 ppg). Jones also leads the team in rebounding (8.0) and blocks (1.5) per game.

What you need to know about UNLV

It has been a slow start for the Rebels out of the Mountain West. They were upset by Montana State 91-78 in their opeer and then got blown out by North Carolina 78-51 on Monday in Asheville. The Rebels failed to cover in both games.

There weren't a ton of bright spots against UNC, but guard Bryce Hamilton did score 15 points and grab four rebounds. The junior out of Pasadena, Calif., is averaging 21 points and 6.0 rebounds on the season and he's coming off a 2019-20 campaign where he averaged 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.

