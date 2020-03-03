Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions from proven model

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama is 16-13 overall and 10-4 at home, while Vanderbilt is 9-20 overall and 0-9 on the road. The Crimson Tide are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over-under is set at 155.5. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt spread: Alabama -12.5

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 156 points

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt money line: Alabama -973, Vanderbilt 625

What you need to know about Alabama

Things were close when the Crimson Tide and the South Carolina Gamecocks clashed this past Saturday, but Bama ultimately edged out the opposition 90-86. Alabama relied on the efforts of forward Javian Davis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, and guard Kira Lewis Jr., who had 25 points and six assists.

Alabama (19-10 against the spread) has been up and down in recent weeks, alternating wins and losses over the past eight games. Lewis leads the team in scoring (18.1 ppg) and assists (5.2 apg).

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is coming off a tough 86-60 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday. Guard Saben Lee had a tough game, playing for 29 minutes with 3-for-16 shooting.

The Commodores have struggled in coach Jerry Stackhouse's first season and enter this game on a seven-game losing streak. Lee has been a bright spot for most of the season, however, averaging 17.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. Vanderbilt has been decent against the spread, going 13-15-1 ATS overall and 5-5 ATS on the road.

How to make Alabama vs. Vanderbilt picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Alabama vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Vanderbilt? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.