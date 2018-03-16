Alabama vs. Virginia Tech: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
The red-hot Crimson Tide team led by Collin Sexton square off against the Hokies of Virginia Tech
Alabama-Virginia Tech might just be the most picked 9-over-8 upset in the NCAA Tournament field. Crimson Tide point guard Collin Sexton is bringing one of the hottest hands into March Madness, and Alabama as a whole has played at a new level over the past few weeks. Here's how to watch the game and a bit of information on both teams.
[Preview: Sexton leads Alabama against Virginia Tech]
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 8 seed Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech might have the best three wins in the country. Duke and North Carolina lost in Blacksburg and the Hokies also went into Charlottesville and knocked off Virginia. They still took their lumps in conference play (10-8 in ACC), but Virginia Tech has a handful of ways to beat you and could be a tough out for a top seed in the second round.
About No. 9 seed Alabama
The Crimson Tide entered the SEC Tournament on the wrong side of the bubble but did enough in St. Louis to secure an at-large bid. Most credit goes to Collin Sexton -- the fabulous freshman who snapped Alabama's five-game winning streak with a buzzer-beating finger roll against Texas A&M, then scored 31 points in a quarterfinal win over Auburn. He's very much the type of guard who could carry Alabama into the second weekend.
Viewing Information
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Dates: Thursday, March 15 at approx. 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
p> The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
-
Coach changes tracker: Crean to Georgia
Crean's hiring was announced Thursday night by Georgia
-
St. Bonaventure vs. Florida live updates
St. Bonaventure already has a tournament win under its belt before meeting an up-and-down Florida...
-
Michigan vs. Montana: Live updates
The 2018 Big 10 champs are a sneaky Final Four favorite
-
Arizona vs. Buffalo: Live updates
March Madness is upon us! Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Bulls...
-
Seton Hall a dangerous matchup for KU
The Pirates have the look of a team that can match up well with the Jayhawks
-
Prep teammates hit big shots Thursday
The NCAA Tournament's two biggest buckets were made by players from the same prep power