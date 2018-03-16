Alabama vs. Virginia Tech: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

Alabama-Virginia Tech might just be the most picked 9-over-8 upset in the NCAA Tournament field. Crimson Tide point guard Collin Sexton is bringing one of the hottest hands into March Madness, and Alabama as a whole has played at a new level over the past few weeks. Here's how to watch the game and a bit of information on both teams.

[Preview: Sexton leads Alabama against Virginia Tech]

About No. 8 seed Virginia Tech



Virginia Tech might have the best three wins in the country. Duke and North Carolina lost in Blacksburg and the Hokies also went into Charlottesville and knocked off Virginia. They still took their lumps in conference play (10-8 in ACC), but Virginia Tech has a handful of ways to beat you and could be a tough out for a top seed in the second round.

About No. 9 seed Alabama



The Crimson Tide entered the SEC Tournament on the wrong side of the bubble but did enough in St. Louis to secure an at-large bid. Most credit goes to Collin Sexton -- the fabulous freshman who snapped Alabama's five-game winning streak with a buzzer-beating finger roll against Texas A&M, then scored 31 points in a quarterfinal win over Auburn. He's very much the type of guard who could carry Alabama into the second weekend.

Viewing Information

Location : Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Dates : Thursday, March 15 at approx. 9:20 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 15 at approx. 9:20 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

