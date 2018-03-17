Alabama's Collin Sexton T'd up for calling Villanova's Mikal Bridges derogatory term
Sexton was sent to the bench after getting a technical for cursing, and didn't check in for the rest of the game
Alabama point guard Collin Sexton has made a name for himself this season in part because of his edginess and the fire he brings to the court. His trash talk and competitive nature -- the way in which he always plays with a massive chip on his shoulder -- is a big part of his game that has made him one of the best guards in the country this season.
It also may have been the ultimate reason why his season came to an abrupt end on Saturday.
During the Crimson Tide's second round game against No. 1 seed Villanova, Sexton scored on a layup to cut their deficit to 25. When the bucket went down, he turned around, called Villanova's Mikal Bridges a b----, and was relegated to the bench after a referee hit him with a technical for it. He did not return to the game.
The play may also have been Sexton's last in an Alabama uniform, as he's projected by Gary Parrish as a top-10 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft should he declare.
Villanova would go on to win handily, 81-58, to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16, despite Sexton's 17-point, four-rebound effort.
