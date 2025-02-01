Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Binghamton 9-12, Albany 11-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bearcats in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, Binghamton finally turned things around against Vermont on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Catamounts 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Bearcats have posted since December 18, 2024.

Even though they won, Binghamton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Albany was able to grind out a solid win over N.J. Tech on Saturday, taking the game 68-62.

Binghamton's victory bumped their record up to 9-12. As for Albany, the win got them back to even at 11-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Binghamton has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given Binghamton's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton came up short against Albany in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 70-65. Can Binghamton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Albany is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Albany has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.