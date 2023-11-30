Halftime Report

A win for Albany would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Boston U.

Albany came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Boston U. 2-4, Albany 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

What to Know

Albany has been on the road for six straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Boston U. Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, a fact Albany proved on Sunday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 86-51 win over the Saints.

Meanwhile, the Terriers humbled the Badgers with a 90-49 smackdown. The victory was just what Boston U. needed coming off of a 69-45 loss in their prior contest.

The victory got the Great Danes back to even at 3-3. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

Looking forward, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Albany is a big 7.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Albany.

Nov 14, 2018 - Boston U. 71 vs. Albany 61

Nov 13, 2017 - Albany 88 vs. Boston U. 74

Nov 16, 2015 - Boston U. 69 vs. Albany 64

Injury Report for Albany

Justin Neely: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Boston U.

No Injury Information