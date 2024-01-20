Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Bryant 11-7, Albany 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Broadview Center. Bryant is coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.

Bryant and New Hamp. couldn't quite live up to the 163.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bulldogs took down the Wildcats 89-74 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Bryant did.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Albany and UMass Lowell on Thursday hardly resembled the 66-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Great Danes suffered a bruising 97-76 defeat at the hands of the River Hawks. It was the first time this season that Albany let down their fans at home.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for the Great Danes, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bryant took their win against Albany in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 87-62. With Bryant ahead 51-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Bryant has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Albany.