Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Bryant 8-9, Albany 9-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Albany is heading back home. They and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Albany is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since November 30, 2024 on Saturday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 87-66 walloping at the hands of Maine. The Great Danes have struggled against the Black Bears recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Bryant hadn't done well against Vermont recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Bryant was the clear victor by a 73-53 margin over Vermont. The oddsmakers were on the Bulldogs' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Albany's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Bryant, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Albany came up short against Bryant in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 83-79. Will Albany have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Bryant has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Albany.